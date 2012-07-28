UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-France stun holders Norway in opener

* Fast-starting French hold on for 24-23 victory
* Gold medal contenders Russia begin with win
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 28 Cries of "Allez les bleus"
filled the Copper Box on Saturday as France rounded off the
first day of Olympic competition with a shock 24-23 defeat of
holders Norway.
The Olympic, world and European champions were undone by
five stunning long-range strikes from Mariama Signate in the
first half, Alexandra Lacrabere taking over in the second period
with three of her own.
Paule Baudouin's five goals were also decisive though coach
Olivier Krumbholz lauded the heroics of Amandine Leynaud in goal
as France, who led 17-12 at the break, withstood a fightback.
"We relied on the goalkeepers and posts a bit too much.
Amandine was terrific. Without her, our efforts in the first 40
minutes could have gone to waste," he told reporters.
"With so much effort up to the final stages it would have
been a shame not to have won," he added, his team having
withstood a last-gasp Norway attack a player light after
Lacrabere was sent to the bench for a defensive foul.
France's fast start handed them a 3-0 lead after three
minutes from and they never looked back, forging 6-1 ahead with
Norway's solitary goal coming from Heidi Loke as Leynaud
repelled everything in sight.
Loke said the team need a talking to after their woeful
first-half performance.
"We turned this terrible play in the first half around to
play well in the second half, but we have to improve this as
it's not good enough," she told Reuters, smiling despite the
defeat.
2008 Olympic bronze medallists South Korea top Group B
following a 31-27 win over Spain with three-times champions
Denmark also on two points after their 21-18 defeat of
neighbours Sweden. France lie third on two points.
"This group is going to be very, very, very difficult,"
added Krumbholz, refusing to get too excited.
Gold medal contenders Russia fared better than Norway in
their opening match with a 30-27 win over Angola to sit second
in Group A.
The Beijing silver medallists were never really threatened
despite Angola levelling in the second half while hosts Britain
plunged to a dismal opening 31-19 loss against fellow debutants
Montenegro and Brazil beat Croatia by a solitary point.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)