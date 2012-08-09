REFILE-Olympics-It takes more than gold to make a hero

By Kevin Liffey
LONDON Aug 9 When fencer Ruben Limardo set off
for the London Olympics, he little imagined that he would be
cheered through the streets of the Venezuelan capital Caracas on
top of a truck on his return, and honoured by the president.
Nor could Shin A-lam have known that a tearful, lonely hour
sobbing over the loss of her bout would make her known to
millions and put fencing on the map in South Korea.
Many of London's medallists will see success rewarded with
money and glory in their home countries, but just as many have
won hearts and lifted spirits with their determination, dignity
or sheer hard luck.
Limardo's gold, in individual epee, was Venezuela's first
for 44 years. President Hugo Chavez gave him a replica of the
sword used by South American independence hero Simon Bolivar.
Limardo also charmed London and beyond by wearing his medal
on the capital's Underground system, posing for photos with
passengers and teaching them Venezuelan sports chants. The U.S.
news and gossip site Gawker said a picture posted online was
"the best Olympics photo yet".
South Korea felt a surge of sympathy for Shin, who sat in
tears in a pool of light after losing her semi-final, refusing
to leave the piste because to step off would have meant
accepting the judges' ruling.
Tweets and Facebook postings took her side but fencing
itself had stepped out of the shadows in South Korea, and media
reported that suddenly everyone wanted to learn the sport.
Her countryman Yang Hak-seon took over the sports pages not
only for winning South Korea's first gymnastics gold, with a
vault that he invented, but also because it emerged that he had
used his training money to support his family, so poor that they
had for a while lived in a greenhouse on a farm.
His reward? 100 million won ($90,000) from his federation,
and ramen noodles for life from a sponsor.
CORNFLAKE PACKETS
Far greater fame and riches are already assured for some of
the Olympics' biggest names.
American gymnast Gabby Douglas became her country's Olympic
sweetheart overnight with her individual all-round gold and her
winning smile.
Her face was appearing on cornflake packets within hours of
her victory and experts put her earnings potential at between $5
million and $10 million over the next four years.
"The gold medal alone doesn't get you to first base in
marketing - it's the persona that goes with it," said Lynn
Lashbrook, a sports agent in Portland, Oregon.
"I can't think of another person in this category: female,
young, articulate, great smile, this is unique."
U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin, at 17 a year older than
Douglas, made headlines for choosing a very different path.
Likeable, telegenic and winner of four golds in London, she
has turned her back on endorsements so that she can keep having
fun as an amateur in U.S. college swimming.
China's Olympians would once have been feted at home as
standard-bearers for communism, but can nowadays look forward to
material rewards as well as national adulation.
Lin Dan has become "Super-Dan" in the Chinese media for
successfully defending his badminton title.
At the same time, he boosted the share price of the team's
sponsor, the sporting goods firm founded by 1984 gymnastics
triple gold medallist Li Ning, by 12 percent overnight.
Compatriot Sun Yang, winner of two swimming golds, is
similarly attractive to Chinese sponsors and sports fans alike.
The number of his followers on Sina Weibo, China's popular
Twitter-like microblog, has jumped by 2.5 million since the
start of the Olympics - dwarfing even Usain Bolt's following.
GOLD COINS
Four wrestlers and weightlifters will have to make do with
adulation and more prosaic rewards for bringing golden glory to
Iran in sports in which the nation has traditionally excelled.
The government has promised each of them 90 gold coins and
civil service jobs, but has outlawed endorsements as un-Islamic
since former Olympic weightlifting champion Hossein Rezazadeh
appeared in a commercial that aired on a banned satellite
channel.
Winning gold in a sport that your country thinks of as its
own is often a way to glory.
The young, handsome Aron Szilagyi is already being touted at
home as the heir to a great lineage of Hungarian fencers.
Commentator Mariann Horvath, herself a multiple world
champion in fencing, burst into tears on live television when he
won his bout, declaring: "Aron Szilagyi is Olympic champion! ...
At age 22, he's almost a child!"
Japan, the inventor of judo, is lamenting the fact that its
men's team will go home without a gold for the first time since
the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 1964.
Attention turned instead to Japan's women's soccer team.
Football authorities sparked a minor scandal by giving the women
economy class flights to London while the men flew business
class. If the women win Thursday's final, public opinion is sure
to get them an upgrade.
Failure does not have to mean criticism back home.
The image that has gripped Italy is the shocked, vulnerable
face of former champion Federica Pellegrini, known for appearing
naked on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine with her fellow
swimmer boyfriend, slumped in the water after failing to take a
medal in her signature 200m freestyle.
FRESH APPEAL
Sport-crazy Australia finally has its heroes after hurdler
Sally Pearson and track cyclist Anna Meares won the country's
first individual golds of 2012 but it had already been inclined
to forgive its great swimming hope, James Magnussen, who failed
by 0.01 seconds to land the gold that he had loudly promised.
"Even the fact you failed, it has got you the immediate
attention," said marketing expert Andrew Hughes at the
Australian National University. "He is still very marketable,
because he has got a natural, fresh appeal to him which makes
people notice."
France likes its heroes to be intellectual, and has found
the perfect one in Yannick Agnel, the swimmer who grabbed gold
from the United States on the last leg of the 4x100m freestyle
relay, then added an individual sprint gold.
Agnel reads poetry in his spare time, is learning Russian
for fun and speaks like an intellectual.
"Being an Olympic champion is my dream...but being a writer
must be nice too," he told Paris Match magazine.
For many countries with less history of Olympic success, any
medal is a cause for national celebration.
In Afghanistan, people put aside war worries momentarily to
crowd into cafes normally closed for Ramadan fasting and cheer
on taekwondo fighter Rohullah Nikpah, who four years ago won the
country's first Olympic medal, a bronze.
Five-times world boxing champion Mary Kom led the front page
of the Times of India for securing a bronze that guaranteed her
country its biggest medal haul. Online, many expressed hope that
she could help to boost the integration of her poor, neglected
home region of Manipur with the rest of India.
Irish boxer Katie Taylor carries her adoring nation's hopes
not only for her unquestioned skill but also because of the
taint that hangs over Ireland's last gold medals, the three won
in 1996 by swimmer Michelle Smith, who was later suspended in a
doping controversy.
"It's important for Irish sport to show we can do it on our
own merits, without the drugs," said 70-year-old former boxer
Pat O'Hare, waiting for a train in Dublin.