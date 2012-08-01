Olympics-Hijab no hurdle for Muslim sportswomen as bans eased

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 Headscarf-wearing Muslim women are
making strides at the Olympic Games, a year after the Iranian
women's soccer team broke down in tears at having to withdraw
from a qualifying match because they wore hijabs.
Worn under a fencing mask, wrapped tightly in an elasticated
bun for weightlifting or styled into a cap for shooting, the
controversial headgear is finally winning acceptance from
sporting associations.
This week judo sports authorities and the Saudi Olympic
Committee confirmed they had reached an agreement allowing a
Saudi judoka to compete with her hair covered, and last month
soccer's rule makers also lifted their ban on the hijab.
The International Judo Federation had initially said Wojdan
Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani could not compete in a
headscarf, which would have been a huge blow to aspiring Saudi
sportswomen: she and runner Sarah Attar are the country's first
women to compete at any Olympics.
"This agreement shows that being a modest Muslim woman is no
barrier to taking part in sport. It shows the inclusiveness of
the Olympic spirit," said Razan Baker, spokeswoman for the Saudi
Olympic Committee.
Islamic states Brunei and Qatar have also sent female
athletes to the Games for the first time.
The modest forms of dress demanded by more conservative
societies or chosen by more pious women have long been a brake
on female participation in sport, not only for Muslims but also
for women of other faiths.
"Many Muslim women both in Britain and around the world are
excluded or discouraged from taking up sports owing to their
desire to maintain stricter standards of modesty than sports
clothes allow," said Emma Tarlo of the department of
anthropology at Goldsmiths, University of London.
"And Muslims are not alone. A number of women from Hindu,
Sikh, and orthodox Jewish backgrounds as well as people with
weight issues are put off swimming by the skimpiness of most
existing styles of swimwear," she added.
ISLAMIC SPORTSWEAR
Luckily, a number of designers are turning their attention
to women keen to take part in sport while wearing modest attire.
In the Netherlands, designer Cindy van den Bremen has
designed a range of headwear for sporty Muslim women dubbed
"capsters".
"The concept is based on the idea to give Muslim girls and
their gym teachers in the Netherlands a safe alternative for the
traditional hijab to wear during gym class," Bremen says on her
website.
Online vendor thehijabshop.com carries capsters under its
"sporting range" under the categories "skate", "aerobics",
"outdoor" and "tennis", and touts the headgear as designed not
to shift or tear during physical activity.
British-based Modestly Active's line of Islamic sports gear
includes swimwear and martial arts, basketball and soccer kits,
which the company says have been specially designed with the
latest sports technology to be breathable and durable.
Ismail Sacranie said he and his wife founded the company in
2007 after designing special clothing for their sports-mad
daughters. Since then the response had been "phenomenal", with
orders from all over the world.
"We saw the restrictions that were faced by our own
children. I have three daughters of my own, they're just like
any other teenagers, and why should a piece of fabric restrict
them?" he said.
"My daughters were outraged and annoyed beyond comprehension
at the fact that simply because somebody's covering their hair
they're alienated," he added.
Now one of his daughters, inspired by the British Olympic
female soccer team's wins over New Zealand and Brazil, is
determined to join the national soccer team herself, where she
will be able to wear her headscarf.
"It's a huge statement for mankind to overcome these kind of
barriers, and let the enthusiasm and professionalism of a person
speak, rather than what they're wearing," Sacranie said.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)