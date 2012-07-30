Olympics-Hockey-Britain face Argentina after sour Falklands row

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Britain's hockey face-off with
Argentina on Monday gives the higher-ranked hosts a chance to
avenge an earlier defeat this year and marks the latest twist in
a sporting rivalry stemming from a bloody dispute over a tiny
south Atlantic archipelago.
Diplomatic relations between the two nations have soured
this year, the 30th anniversary of their brief war over the
British-run Falkland Islands, with Buenos Aires pushing hard to
have the islands recognised as Argentinian territory.
Britain has refused to back down, arguing that the destiny
of the islands, called Las Malvinas in Argentina, should be
decided by their 3,000 inhabitants.
Those bitter territorial tensions have spilled over into the
world of sport, with media on both sides of the ocean hamming up
the significance of battles on the field of play.
British soccer fans still bear a grudge over Diego
Maradona's "Hand of God" goal - when he punched the ball into
the net - which helped Argentina put an end to England's World
Cup dreams in 1986, just four years after the Falklands war.
Argentina then touched a nerve in May with a state-supported
television advertisement showing a hockey player training in the
Falklands. The video ended with the voiceover: "To compete on
English soil, we are training on Argentine soil."
Although the player featured in the advertisement, Fernando
Zylberberg, did not make Argentina's Olympic hockey squads,
Britain accused Argentina of abusing the Games for political
purposes.
British Prime Minister David Cameron stirred things up in
June warning Argentina that Britain stood "ready and willing to
stand up for the Falkland Islanders at any time".
The two teams will play at 1900 local time (1800 GMT) in
their first match since Argentina, ranked 9th in the world, beat
Britain, world number four, in June.
Britain are tipped to win the match but media attention will
likely focus more on politics. The two teams have little history
together, having only met three times in Olympic Games, all of
which the British side won.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will not
attend the Games and media have reported her telling Argentina's
142 Olympic athletes at their send-off not to stage any
Falklands protests in London.
The Argentine national Olympic Committee quickly distanced
itself from the video in May.
