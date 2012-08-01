Olympics-Australia beat Spain 5-0 in men's hockey Pool A

LONDON, Aug 1 Australia beat Spain 5-0 at the
Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Pool A at
the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Australia leads the Pool A round with 6 points. Britain is
currently second with 3 points and Pakistan is third with 1
point.
Results Table
Spain 0 Australia 5
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Australia 2 2 0 0 11 0 6
2. Britain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
3. Pakistan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4. Spain 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
5. Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
6. South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
South Africa v Britain (1500)
Pakistan v Argentina (1800)