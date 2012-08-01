版本:
Olympics-Australia beat Spain 5-0 in men's hockey Pool A

LONDON, Aug 1 Australia beat Spain 5-0 at the
Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Pool A at
the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Australia leads the Pool A round with 6 points. Britain is
currently second with 3 points and Pakistan is third with 1
point. 
 
 Results Table
 
 Spain 0 Australia 5  
 
 STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A Pts 
 1. Australia    2 2 0 0 11 0 6   
 2. Britain      1 1 0 0 4  1 3   
 3. Pakistan     1 0 1 0 1  1 1   
 4. Spain        2 0 1 1 1  6 1   
 5. Argentina    1 0 0 1 1  4 0   
 6. South Africa 1 0 0 1 0  6 0   
 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
 South Africa v Britain   (1500)  
 Pakistan     v Argentina (1800)

