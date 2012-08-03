Olympics-Men's hockey Pool A - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Australia drew with Argentina 2-2 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey Pool A round with 7 points. Britain and Pakistan are currently second with 4 points each. Results Table Australia 2 Argentina 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Australia 3 2 1 0 13 2 7 2. Britain 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 3. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4. Argentina 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 5. Spain 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 6. South Africa 2 0 1 1 2 8 1 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v Pakistan (1500) South Africa v Spain (1800)