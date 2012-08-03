版本:
Olympics-Men's hockey Pool A - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Australia drew with Argentina 2-2
at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey
Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
    Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey Pool A round with 7
points.
    Britain and Pakistan are currently second with 4 points
each. 
 
 Results Table
 Australia 2 Argentina 2  
 
 STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A Pts 
 1. Australia    3 2 1 0 13 2 7   
 2. Britain      2 1 1 0 6  3 4   
 3. Pakistan     2 1 1 0 3  1 4   
 4. Argentina    3 0 1 2 3  8 1   
 5. Spain        2 0 1 1 1  6 1   
 6. South Africa 2 0 1 1 2  8 1   
 
 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Britain      v Pakistan (1500)  
 South Africa v Spain    (1800)

