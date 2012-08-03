版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 19:27 BJT

Olympics-The Netherlands beat New Zealand in the men's hockey Group B - results

Aug 3 LONDON, Aug 3 The Netherlands
beat New Zealand 5-1 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the
Olympic men's hockey Group B at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
    The Netherlands leads the Olympic men's hockey pool b with 9
points.
    Germany is currently second with 6 points and South Korea is
third with 3 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Netherlands 5 New Zealand 1  

    STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A Pts 
1. Netherlands 3 3 0 0 11 4 9   
2. Germany     2 2 0 0 3  1 6   
3. Korea       2 1 0 1 2  1 3   
4. New Zealand 3 1 0 2 4  8 3   
5. India       2 0 0 2 3  6 0   
6. Belgium     2 0 0 2 2  5 0   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany v India (1245)  
Belgium v Korea (2015)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐