Olympics-Australia beat Pakistan in the men's hockey Group A result

LONDON, Aug 7 Australia beat Pakistan 7-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Group Aat the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey Group A with 11 points. Britain is currently second with 8 points and Spain is third with 7 points after the most recent match. Results Table Australia 7 Pakistan 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Australia 5 3 2 0 23 5 11 2. Britain 4 2 2 0 13 7 8 3. Spain 4 2 1 1 7 9 7 4. Pakistan 5 2 1 2 9 16 7 5. Argentina 4 0 1 3 4 11 1 6. South Africa 4 0 1 3 8 16 1 TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT) Argentina v South Africa (1245) Spain v Britain (1800) (Reporting by Alistair Smout)