Olympics-Australia beat Pakistan in the men's hockey Group A result

LONDON, Aug 7 Australia beat Pakistan 7-0 at the
Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Group Aat
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey Group A with 11
points.
Britain is currently second with 8 points and Spain is third
with 7 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Australia 7 Pakistan 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Australia 5 3 2 0 23 5 11
2. Britain 4 2 2 0 13 7 8
3. Spain 4 2 1 1 7 9 7
4. Pakistan 5 2 1 2 9 16 7
5. Argentina 4 0 1 3 4 11 1
6. South Africa 4 0 1 3 8 16 1
TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v South Africa (1245)
Spain v Britain (1800)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)