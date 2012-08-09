CORRECTED-Olympics-Hockey-Germany beat world champion Australians to reach final

(Corrects name in fourth para)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 9 Titleholders Germany beat world
champions Australia 4-2 on Thursday to reach the men's Olympic
hockey final with both teams giving their all in a high quality
semi.
In a first half played at blistering pace, Australia went
ahead after German keeper Max Weinhold failed to control a shot
from Glenn Turner and Kieran Govers fired the volley rebound
through his legs.
Germany levelled minutes later with a low penalty corner
flick by Moritz Fuerste and the 1-1 scoreline at halftime was a
fair reflection of the action.
Germany looked more dangerous at the start of the second
half but it was Australia's Turner who put his team back in the
lead, sneaking the ball over Weinhold who had gone to ground to
save two previous attempts.
Germany had a goal disallowed 12 minutes into the second
half when Oskar Deecke volleyed an aerial pass over the
Australian keeper, the umpire deciding after a video referral
that Deecke had raised his stick above shoulder height.
Germany bounced back from the disappointment and levelled
when Matthias Witthaus, completely unmarked in the D, converted
a cross from Tobias Hauke.
They went ahead for the first time through a penalty corner
flick by Timo Wess with just 11 minutes to go.
Australia, needing to score, pushed forward, giving Germany
space to net another goal on a quick counter-attack with seven
minutes to go.
Benjamin Wess sprinted for a long pass down the left
touchline, slammed the ball across the circle and Florian Fuchs
dived in to deflect it over the line.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)