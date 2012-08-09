Olympics-Hockey-Dutch clobber Britain to face Germans in final

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 The Netherlands dished out a 9-2
thrashing to Britain in their semi-final on Thursday to advance
to the men's Olympic hockey final against defending champions
Germany.
With both teams determined to play attacking hockey, the
British gave the world's number three team all the space they
could have dreamed of to create chances and the Dutch duly
delivered with great passing skills and inspired goals.
Roderick Weusthof put the Dutch, so far unbeaten in London,
in the lead with a hard flick into the top right corner in the
ninth minute. His second came when he reacted quickest to whack
the ball across the line after a botched penalty corner effort.
Britain still had a chance to get back into the game when
they pulled a goal back with a flicked penalty corner by Ashley
Jackson three minutes later.
But the Dutch stepped up the pace, Mink van der Weerden
scoring his seventh tournament goal with another penalty corner
and Billy Bakker finishing off four quick passes inside the
circle to give the Dutch a 4-1 halftime lead.
The second half saw the Dutch picking apart the British
defence with fast passes.
Veteran Teun de Nooijer set up Bakker for their fifth, Bob
de Voogd hammered a ball to the goal that de Nooijer just got
his stick to, Floris Evers made it 7-1, and Bakker completed his
hat-trick with a spectacular shot from a sharp angle.
Weusthof also scored a hat-trick with a penalty corner in
the 61st minute before Britain's Robert Moore snuck one past the
Dutch goalie to complete the 9-2 final score.
The Dutch victory came at a price, however. They lost two
players to injury. Klaas Vermeulen collided with Britain's Glenn
Kirkham and was led off the pitch with an injury to his
shoulder, while van der Weerden's foot was hit by a ball.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Michael Holden)