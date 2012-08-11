Olumpics-Hockey-Germany win second successive men's hockey gold

LONDON Aug 11 Germany won their second successive men's hockey gold on Saturday by beating the Netherlands 2-1 with Jan Philipp Rabente scoring twice in a fast-paced encounter.

Rabente opened the scoring at the end of the first half when he rode two challenges inside the Dutch circle and, in diving, flicked the ball past the outstretched keeper into the net for his first goal of the tournament.

Mink van der Weerden got the Dutch back into the match in the second half with a penalty corner drag flick for his eighth goal of the tournament.

But Rabente scored again with five minutes to go. His first attempt saved, he danced around the back of the goal, appealing for a corner, but re-emerged at the far post to tap in a pass back into the D.