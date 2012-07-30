Olympics-Hockey-Skippers break bones on first day of play

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Santi Freixa, the captain of the
Spanish men's hockey team, and Britain's captain Kate Walsh both
broke a bone in their team's first matches of this tournament,
but while the Spaniard is out for the rest of the Games, Walsh
may battle on.
During Spain's preliminary march against Pakistan on Monday,
a 1-1 tie, Freixa sustained a blow to the left arm. After being
treated off the pitch, he returned but mostly clutched his stick
with only his right hand.
"Although he was initially able to continue playing, tests
later confirmed he suffered a fracture... which means he is out
of the Olympic Games," the Spanish hockey federation said in a
statement later on Monday.
Freixa's injury deals a serious blow to the Spanish campaign
as the forward was a key pillar in the Spanish team that won
silver in Beijing in 2008 and also played in Athens in 2004.
He already missed the 2009 Champions Trophy and 2010 World
Cup due to a knee injury.
Walsh may be luckier as her campaign for the title may not
yet be over despite a broken jaw.
With four minutes to go in Britain's 4-0 victory over Japan
on Sunday evening, Walsh was hit in the face by a stick during a
tackle and left the field clutching an ice pack. She had surgery
early on Monday.
"The injury itself is not expected to prevent Walsh from
playing hockey," Team GB said in a statement, adding that her
recovery would be closely monitored to see whether she could
play.
(Editing by Ossian Shine)