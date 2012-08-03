Olympics-Hockey-World champions Australia held, Britain win

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Britain's hockey men drew level on
points with world champions Australia in Pool A on Friday with
4-1 victory over Pakistan at a packed Riverside arena while the
Kookaburras were surprisingly held by Argentina.
The hosts were almost unrecognisable from the team which was
held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by South Africa two days ago.
It took only four minutes for James Tindal to score. Jonty
Clarke converted in the 27th minute after a quick move downfield
and two penalty corners drag flick goals from Ashley Jackson,
one of the best players on the field on Friday, sealed the deal.
Pakistan's skipper Sohail Abbas scored a last minute penalty
corner goal but that did little to mask Britain's dominance and
improved effectiveness throughout the match.
"It was very important for us after a nightmare performance
against South Africa, but that was a much better performance,
there was a lot more fight about us," Jackson said.
In the first match of the day, Australia showed they are not
invincible when they failed to hold on to a 2-0 lead over
Argentina who had lost both matches in the tournament so far.
Australian striker Jamie Dwyer broke his country's all-time
scoring record with his 2-0, a simple tap-in just before the
break but his side paid for missing 22 shots on goal.
Argentina scored just two minutes after the interval, with a
shot by their skipper Matias Vila deflected off Australian
defender Fergus Kavanagh's stick.
Although Australia, who had won both previous matches
without conceding a goal and scoring 11 times, were the pressing
team throughout, they could not get past impressive Argentine
keeper Juan Manuel Vivaldi again in the second half.
STEP BACK
Argentina rallied in the last 10 minutes, and with just two
minutes to go Gonzalo Peillat's penalty corner drag flick earned
Argentina a draw and their first point in the tournament.
"We weren't clinical enough inside the attacking circle and,
defensively, one-on-one we were a little bit sloppy," said
Australian goal scorer Dwyer. "We are not anywhere near where we
want to be after this game. We have taken a step back."
Australia still lead Group A, but after Friday's draw that
put them on seven points, they are ahead of Britain only by goal
difference. The two will play on Sunday, when they will likely
settle among themselves Group A's first and second ranks needed
to earn a berth in the semi-finals.
In Pool B, the two teams expected to make it through to the
semi-finals, the Netherlands and Germany, gave their opponents a
thrashing on Friday.
The Dutch trailed New Zealand after just five minutes when
Nicholas Wilson played the ball across from left wing for Simon
Child to put away.
But from then on, the Dutch dazzled with their quick-break
hockey, scoring three goals by half time despite having a goal
disallowed in a video referral two minutes after the Kiwi goal.
Penalty strokes - taken from seven metres' distance - by
Roderick Weusthof and corner specialist Mink van der Weerden put
the Dutch ahead, and Billy Bakker finished off a quick
counter-attack finished off with six minutes to go before the
break.
Another goal by Bakker and Robbert Kemperman slamming the
ball into the far-right corner of the goal in the 67th minute
put a long distance between New Zealand and any realistic hope
to qualify for the final four.
The Netherlands, who came into the tournament ranked second
in the world now lead Group B on goal difference ahead of
Germany, who blew away record Olympic Champions India.
After two matches characterised mostly by mental strength,
Germany stepped up a gear to display some inspiring, fast moves
across the pitch.
A hat-trick by Germany's Florian Fuchs and one goal each by
Oliver Korn and Christopher Wesley allowed German to cruise to
their 5-2 victory, despite a short three minutes in the first
half when the score was 1-1 following a penalty corner goal by
India's VR Rangunath.
Germany managed to split open India's defence almost at will
and will now focus their efforts on countering the Netherlands'
quick attacking game when they face each other on Sunday.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Editing by Nigel Hunt)