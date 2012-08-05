Olympics-Hockey-Britain battle to draw with Australia in thriller

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Britain fought back from 3-0 down
against Australia to earn a 3-3 draw with a goal five minutes
from time in a thrilling men's Olympic hockey match on Sunday
that left the teams level at the top of Group A.
World hockey champions Australia, on eight points, need at
least a draw on Tuesday against Pakistan, who have seven, to
clinch a semi-final spot.
If Australia unexpectedly lose, Britain, who also have eight
points, would need a draw versus injury-hit Spain later that day
to reach the last four.
In Group B, Netherlands beat reigning champions Germany 3-1
in another action-packed game to clinch a seventh consecutive
top-four Olympic finish, leaving the Germans and South Korea to
fight for the second semi-final spot from the section.
Britain were stunned when Australia struck twice in the
early stages, although both teams had a slew of chances.
The Australians had silenced the home crowd as early as the
seventh minute when Russell Ford finished a run down the
baseline by pushing the ball through keeper James Fair's legs.
Just four minutes later Ford scored again, slipping a
reverse finish into the net to secure a 2-0 halftime lead.
Australia came out strongly again after the break, with
captain Mark Knowles smashing the ball past Fair from the top of
the circle six minutes into the second half.
However, Britain raised the tempo and scored after a dribble
down the backline by Jonty Clarke, whose shot was deflected into
the net by a defender's stick.
"JUST CRAZY"
Home skipper Barry Middleton then tipped a penalty corner
pass from Richard Smith over the line in the 53rd minute.
With just five minutes to go, and the 16,000 crowd in
Riverside Arena on their feet, James Tindall slotted a baseline
pass into the goal to earn a share of the spoils.
"It was just crazy, so open. It was just a brilliant game of
hockey. Even at 3-3 neither side went for a draw," said
Middleton.
Germany took the lead against the Netherlands after three
minutes through Christopher Zeller's low penalty corner flick
but could not hold on to their advantage.
Dutchman Bob de Voogd scooped up a rebound and fired home
the second-chance shot to level in the 14th minute.
Netherlands went in front when Teun de Nooijer marked his
450th cap with his 218th goal just after the break and the
momentum swung towards the Dutch.
Although the Germans fought gamely, Mink van der Weerden
wrapped up a deserved victory for the Netherlands with a
top-shelf penalty corner goal in the 41st minute.
The Dutch lead Group B with 12 points ahead of Germany on
nine and South Korea on six. Germany need a point in their last
group match to guarantee a semi-final place while South Korea
must beat the Netherlands and hope the Germans lose.
The Koreans thrashed India 4-1 on Sunday leaving the record
eight-time Olympic champions bottom after four straight defeats.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Ken Ferris)