UPDATE 2-Olympics-Hockey-Britain in first semi since 1988, Spain livid

(Adds FIH reaction, German injury)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 7 Britain's men's hockey team
reached their first Olympic semi-final in 24 years with a 1-1
draw against Spain in a tense game on Tuesday which was mired in
late controversy.
Spain were awarded two penalty corners in the last two
minutes but the umpires, encircled by British players, changed
their decisions to give the hosts a free hit instead.
At the end, Spain coach Dani Martin stormed onto the pitch
to confront the officials and keep his players from doing so.
He threatened "serious consequences" if the organisers did
not explain the disputed decisions and implied favouritism
towards the hosts, who were cheered on by a 16,000-strong crowd.
Earlier on Tuesday, world champions Australia booked a
semi-final place after sending Pakistan packing with a crushing
7-0 victory that erased doubts about their billing as tournament
favourites following two pool-stage draws.
World number one side Australia will play reigning Olympic
champions Germany on Thursday in a battle between the world's
top ranked teams, while Britain face the Netherlands, the only
side yet to drop a point, in the other semi-final.
Britain needed a draw to progress while Spain, who lost two
key players to injury at the start of the tournament, had to win
and were perplexed over why the umpires changed their decisions.
"The (International Hockey Federation) needs to take this
very seriously because it is a very serious situation," Martin
told reporters after congratulating Britain.
"It cannot happen that an international official changes his
decision twice just because he is surrounded by British
players."
The FIH reprimanded British skipper Barry Middleton for
failing to control his team and its technical director would
speak with Spain on Wednesday, tournament officials said.
HOME SUPPORT
The crowds at Riverbank Arena have cheered the home team on
so much that the men's hockey team manager Andy Halliday has
dubbed them "Rodney Riverside", Britain's 12th player.
Britain took the lead with their second penalty corner just
minutes before halftime with a low flick by Ashley Jackson, his
fourth goal in the tournament.
With 16 minutes left in a nervy second half, Spain scored an
almost identical equaliser with a penalty corner goal by Pau
Quemada and then pushed hard for a winner by launching forceful
attacks in a bid to reach the semis.
In the last five minutes Spain were awarded five penalty
corners but failed to score from three while the other two were
overturned after the British players surrounded the umpires.
Martin said the British players were within their rights to
complain but that his side had been penalised in previous
matches for similar behaviour.
"We are in a tournament where there are clear favourites and
these countries are being favoured," he complained.
Britain's coach Jason Lee acknowledged that the umpires had
been under pressure but thought they made the correct decisions.
"They decided the decisions on their own and I thought it
showed good clarity of thought under pressure," he told Reuters.
"It's a well researched fact that officials in any sport go
with the pressure quite often and there certainly was a lot of
pressure out there."
While Spain's men cried, Britain's Middleton was elated to
have led his side to their first Olympic semi-final since 1988
when they won gold at the Seoul Games.
"In Athens (in 2004), if you had told us we would be in the
semi-finals, we probably would have chuckled a little bit. We
used to think it was just for the Aussies and the Dutch and the
Germans to do it every time."
RESOUNDING VICTORY
Australia only needed a draw against Pakistan to reach the
last four but the world's top-ranked team secured their third
victory by five goals or more To nil after taking a 2-0 lead
within six minutes and were always in control.
Two goals by Christopher Ciriello and one apiece from Liam
De Young and Mark Knowles gave Australia a 4-0 halftime lead
before a spectacular Russell Ford goal, a slide by Glenn Turner
and a Jamie Dwyer strike sealed a resounding victory.
Australia coach Ric Charlesworth said: "We now have to play
Germany, so we have a task ahead of us.
"They're a high quality team, they're physically strong,
they're skilled and they have some match-winning players.
"It's going to be very tough. But when you get to this level
of competition, whoever you play is very good."
Germany drew 5-5 against New Zealand in the late game in
which their skipper Max Mueller was hit by a Kiwi stick and went
off in the first half.
Team officials said he had a suspected fracture of his right
middle finger and they would probably decide on Wednesday
whether he could continue playing.
(Editing by Matt Falloon and Ken Ferris)