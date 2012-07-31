版本:
Olympics-Netherlands beat Japan in women's hockey Pool A - results

LONDON, July 31 The Netherlands beat Japan 3-2
at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic women's hockey Pool A at
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    The Netherlands leads the Olympic women's hockey Pool A
round with 6 points. Britain and China are tied at the second
place with 3 points each.
  Results Table
  Netherlands 3 Japan 2 
  
  STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
 1.  Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 2 6   
 2.  Britain     1 1 0 0 4 0 3   
 2=. China       1 1 0 0 4 0 3   
 4.  Belgium     1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
 5.  Korea       1 0 0 1 0 4 0   
 6.  Japan       2 0 0 2 2 7 0   
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Belgium v China (1245)  
 Britain v Korea (1500)

