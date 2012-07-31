Olympics-Netherlands beat Japan in women's hockey Pool A - results

LONDON, July 31 The Netherlands beat Japan 3-2
at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic women's hockey Pool A at
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
The Netherlands leads the Olympic women's hockey Pool A
round with 6 points. Britain and China are tied at the second
place with 3 points each.
Results Table
Netherlands 3 Japan 2
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2. Britain 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2=. China 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
4. Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
5. Korea 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
6. Japan 2 0 0 2 2 7 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Belgium v China (1245)
Britain v Korea (1500)