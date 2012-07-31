Olympics-Netherlands beat Japan in women's hockey Pool A - results

LONDON, July 31 The Netherlands beat Japan 3-2 at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic women's hockey Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. The Netherlands leads the Olympic women's hockey Pool A round with 6 points. Britain and China are tied at the second place with 3 points each. Results Table Netherlands 3 Japan 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2. Britain 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2=. China 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 4. Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 5. Korea 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 6. Japan 2 0 0 2 2 7 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Belgium v China (1245) Britain v Korea (1500)