Olympics-New Zealand beat South Africa 4-1 in the women's Hockey Group B

LONDON, July 31 New Zealand beat South Africa 4-1 at
the Riverbank Arena in London in match 8 of the Olympic women's
Hockey Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    New Zealand leads the Olympic women's Hockey Pool B round
with 6 points.
    Argentina is currently second with 3 points, ahead of
Germany in third on goal difference.

    Results Table
 
South Africa 1 New Zealand 4  

    STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A  Pts 
1. New Zealand  2 2 0 0 5 1  6   
2. Argentina    1 1 0 0 7 1  3   
3. Germany      1 1 0 0 2 1  3   
4. U.S.         1 0 0 1 1 2  0   
5. Australia    1 0 0 1 0 1  0   
6. South Africa 2 0 0 2 2 11 0   

    TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v U.S.      (1800)  
Germany   v Australia (2015)

