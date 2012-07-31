Olympics-New Zealand beat South Africa 4-1 in the women's Hockey Group B

LONDON, July 31 New Zealand beat South Africa 4-1 at
the Riverbank Arena in London in match 8 of the Olympic women's
Hockey Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
New Zealand leads the Olympic women's Hockey Pool B round
with 6 points.
Argentina is currently second with 3 points, ahead of
Germany in third on goal difference.
Results Table
South Africa 1 New Zealand 4
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. New Zealand 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2. Argentina 1 1 0 0 7 1 3
3. Germany 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4. U.S. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
5. Australia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
6. South Africa 2 0 0 2 2 11 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v U.S. (1800)
Germany v Australia (2015)