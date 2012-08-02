Olympics-Australia beat the U.S in the women's hockey Pool B

LONDON, Aug 2 Australia beat the United States 1-0
at the Riverbank Arena in London in match 14 of the Olympic
women's Hockey pool b on Thursday.
New Zealand leads the Olympic women's Hockey pool b round
with 6 points.
Australia is second with 6 points and Argentina third with 3
points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Australia 1 U.S. 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. New Zealand 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2. Australia 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
3. Argentina 2 1 0 1 7 2 3
4. Germany 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
5. U.S. 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
6. South Africa 2 0 0 2 2 11 0
THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
South Africa v Germany (1500)
New Zealand v Argentina (2015)