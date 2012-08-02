版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 19:28 BJT

Olympics-Australia beat the U.S in the women's hockey Pool B

LONDON, Aug 2 Australia beat the United States 1-0
at the Riverbank Arena in London in match 14 of the Olympic
women's Hockey pool b on Thursday.
    New Zealand leads the Olympic women's Hockey pool b round
with 6 points.
    Australia is second with 6 points and Argentina third with 3
points after the most recent match.
 
 Results Table
 
Australia 1 U.S. 0  

    STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A  Pts 
1. New Zealand  2 2 0 0 5 1  6   
2. Australia    3 2 0 1 4 2  6   
3. Argentina    2 1 0 1 7 2  3   
4. Germany      2 1 0 1 3 4  3   
5. U.S.         3 1 0 2 2 3  3   
6. South Africa 2 0 0 2 2 11 0   

    THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
South Africa v Germany   (1500)  
New Zealand  v Argentina (2015)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐