Olympics-New Zealand, Germany draw in women's hockey Pool B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 New Zealand drew with Germany 0-0
at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's hockey
Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Monday.
New Zealand leads the Olympic women's hockey Pool B with 10
points. Argentina is currently second with 9 points and
Australia is third with 9 points after the most recent match.
Results Table:
New Zealand 0 Germany 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. New Zealand 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
2. Argentina 4 3 0 1 12 4 9
3. Australia 4 3 0 1 5 2 9
4. Germany 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
5. U.S. 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
6. South Africa 4 0 0 4 2 14 0
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S. v South Africa (0945)
Argentina v Australia (2015)