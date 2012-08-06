版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 17:24 BJT

Olympics-New Zealand, Germany draw in women's hockey Pool B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 New Zealand drew with Germany 0-0
at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's hockey
Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Monday.
    New Zealand leads the Olympic women's hockey Pool B with 10
points. Argentina is currently second with 9 points and
Australia is third with 9 points after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table:
 New Zealand 0 Germany 0
      
 STANDINGS 
                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
 1. New Zealand  5 3 1 1 9  5  10  
 2. Argentina    4 3 0 1 12 4  9   
 3. Australia    4 3 0 1 5  2  9   
 4. Germany      5 2 1 2 6  7  7   
 5. U.S.         4 1 0 3 4  6  3   
 6. South Africa 4 0 0 4 2  14 0
 
 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
 U.S.      v South Africa (0945)  
 Argentina v Australia    (2015)

