Olympics-New Zealand, Germany draw in women's hockey Pool B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 New Zealand drew with Germany 0-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's hockey Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Monday. New Zealand leads the Olympic women's hockey Pool B with 10 points. Argentina is currently second with 9 points and Australia is third with 9 points after the most recent match. Results Table: New Zealand 0 Germany 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. New Zealand 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 2. Argentina 4 3 0 1 12 4 9 3. Australia 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 4. Germany 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 5. U.S. 4 1 0 3 4 6 3 6. South Africa 4 0 0 4 2 14 0 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) U.S. v South Africa (0945) Argentina v Australia (2015)