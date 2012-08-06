Olympics-South Africa beat the United States in the women's hockey Group B - result

LONDON, Aug 6 South Africa beat the United States
7-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's
hockey Group B on Monday.
New Zealand leads the Olympic women's hockey pool b with 10
points.
Argentina is currently second with 9 points and Australia is
third with 9 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
U.S. 0 South Africa 7
New Zealand 0 Germany 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. New Zealand 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
2. Argentina 4 3 0 1 12 4 9
3. Australia 4 3 0 1 5 2 9
4. Germany 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
5. South Africa 5 1 0 4 9 14 3
6. U.S. 5 1 0 4 4 13 3
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Australia (2015) London