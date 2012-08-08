Olympics-Hockey-Argentina beat hosts, face Dutch in hockey final

LONDON Aug 8 World champions Argentina
eliminated Britain's women with a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday and
will fight over hockey gold with reigning Olympic champions the
Netherlands, who squeezed through past New Zealand in a
thrilling penalty shootout.
Argentina dominated hosts Britain throughout much of the
semifinal, in which "Las Leonas" treated the 16,000-strong crowd
to a display of magnificent stick and passing skills, while
Britain often struggled to string their passes together.
Just five minutes into the game, Argentina's Noel
Barrionuevo flicked a penalty corner through British defender
Crista Cullen's legs for the 1-0 lead.
With three minutes to go before half-time, Luciana Aymar, a
record seven-time world player of the year, having won a ball
back from four British players around her, launched a run down
the left line.
She pushed it to Carla Rebecchi, who took it down the
baseline and, falling over the British goalkeeper's legs, pushed
the ball over the line in free fall for the halftime 2-0 lead.
Britain, who played much more offensively in the second
half, came close to levelling when Alex Danson scored with just
six minutes to go, deflecting a hard pass across the circle from
Helen Richardson, but their last-minute push came too late.
Argentina will face the Netherlands on Friday at 1900 GMT,
while Britain are up against New Zealand at 1430 GMT.
