Olympics-Hockey-Dutch women win second consecutive gold

LONDON Aug 10 The Netherlands won their second
Olympic hockey gold in a row on Friday by beating world
champions Argentina 2-0 with both goals scored from penalty
corners in the second half.
The Dutch, playing in front of a sea of orange fans, took
the lead from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.
Argentina's goalkeeper Florencia Mutio saved Maartje
Paumen's direct shot but had no chance of stopping Carlien
Dirkse van den Heuvel's rebound.
Paumen then scored with a trademark penalty corner - a hard
drag flick just below the crossbar - to wrap up the victory.
