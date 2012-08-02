Olympics-Hockey-Argentina win keeps qualifying hopes alive

LONDON Aug 2 Argentina's 2-1 win over New
Zealand in the women's hockey event on Thursday kept the world's
number two team in contention to qualify from the group stages
after a mixed start to the tournament.
The result leaves four sides tied on six points at the top
of pool B with two games left to play. Only two out of Germany,
Argentina, Australia and New Zealand will progress to the
semi-finals.
Knowing that victory would put them at the top of the table
New Zealand made the worst possible start when sloppy play from
a defensive hit-out let in Argentina's Carla Rebecchi to slot
home a shot that Kiwi keeper Bianca Russel should have stopped.
New Zealand slowly found their footing in the match but
Argentina added another goal early in the second half when
Rebecchi turned in a sharp cross from the byline.
Charlotte Harrison tapped in to give the Kiwi team hope with
eight minutes to go but the Argentines held on to put themselves
back in with a chance of progressing after a surprise defeat to
the U.S. earlier in the tournament.
"After the USA game, we forgot about the loss and went into
this game differently. We were more concentrated from the
beginning of the game and more aggressive in both defence and
attack," Rebecchi said.
In the other qualifying pool, Britain extended their
unbeaten run at the Games, beating Belgium 3-0 and taking a huge
step towards qualification for the next round. The home team are
tied with the world number one Netherlands side, with both
looking likely to progress.
British captain Kate Walsh returned to sit on the bench as
an unused substitute after breaking her jaw in the opening game.
Team coach Danny Kerry said her fitness would be tested on
Friday with a view to returning to the pitch against China on
Saturday.
