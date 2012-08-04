Olympics-Hockey-Walsh back but British medal hopes suffer blow

LONDON Aug 4 Britain's Kate Walsh returned to play on Saturday just six days after breaking her jaw, but even the skipper's comeback could not save her team from a surprise 2-1 defeat against China that dealt a blow to the host's Olympic hopes.

Britain, who had won their first three matches, now need at least a draw in their last group-stage match against the Netherlands, who have already secured a berth in the semifinals.

With a slew of unforced errors and little determination in attack, Britain found it hard to penetrate China's defence, and six minutes before half time Walsh and fellow corner-specialist Crista Cullen wasted four consecutive penalty corners.

While at the break it still looked as though Britain's worst performance so far might have been enough against a Chinese side showing little ambition in attack, China came back stronger from the interlude and were clinical on set pieces.

Two goals from penalty corners, one by Fu Baorong in the 41st minute and one deflected into goal from short range by Zhao Yudiao, put China well in the lead with 24 minutes to go.

Just over a minute before the end, Britain reduced the lead with a penalty corner flick from Cullen that the strong Chinese goalkeeper Zhang Yimeng got her hands on but could not save.

"We know we can play a lot better. Ball retention was pretty poor for us today," said Walsh, who played with protective strapping on her face after having a titanium plate inserted into her jaw on Monday and only leaving hospital on Wednesday.

In Saturday's match, British midfielder Anne Panter was also hit by a lifted ball and was led off the pitch with blood dripping from her mouth. But she came back in the second half, having received stitches for the wound.

London's Olympic Games have been unusually hazardous for hockey, a sport in which most body contact is penalised but where the small and fast-travelling ball and stick contact can cause brutal injuries.

Spain's men, Beijing silver medallists, have already lost skipper Santi Freixa and striker Pol Amat, who are out with a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder.

Britain's surprise defeat on Saturday means China are trailing them by two points and could go through to the semifinals if the home team lose against the Dutch.

The Netherlands have already qualified ahead of their game against Britain, having won all four matches so far, though they looked patchy at times in their 3-2 victory over South Korea. (Editing by Matt Falloon)