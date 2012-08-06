CORRECTED-Olympics-Hockey-Kiwis in first-ever semis as Germany crash out

(Clarifies results needed in para 2/3)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 6 New Zealand's women booked their
first ever ticket to the Olympic hockey semi-finals on Monday,
knocking out Athens champions Germany with a goalless draw.
In the other pool, Britain can progress to the last four
with a draw in their final preliminary match against favourites
the Netherlands (1800 GMT).
However, if China beat Japan by five goals or more at 1345,
Britain will need a victory over the Netherlands, who are
already through to the next round.
Germany only had an outside chance of making the
semi-finals, having already lost to Australia and Argentina.
They would have needed to beat New Zealand, the
pre-tournament outsiders ranked sixth in the world, by a
three-goal margin to proceed.
A bit of bad luck - having two goals disallowed - and a
strong Kiwi defence held the Germans back.
The Kiwis, only needing a draw, started off positively and
hit the post but then focused mostly on defending and launching
counter-attacks.
Germany had the ball in the Kiwi net just two minutes before
halftime but it was ruled out after a video referral called by
the umpire failed to prove Maike Stoeckel had got a touch inside
the circle.
In the second half, Germany enjoyed a strong passage of
play, managing to hold the ball in the New Zealand half, but
could not convert any of their six set-piece penalty corners and
a slew of free game chances.
Germany called - and lost - their video referral on one
corner, the first push-in from the left in this tournament, when
Janne Mueller-Wieland raised the ball above the goal board.
At the final whistle, New Zealand's women cheered and
high-fived in front of a near-full Riverside Arena, while most
of the German girls cried over their country's worst result
since the Sydney Games in 2000.
"We were total outsiders before the tournament," New Zealand
goalkeeper Bianca Russell told reporters. "The attitude of the
team is thrilling to see, such a talented bunch of girls. I
think half of Auckland is in London at the moment."
Australia and Argentina will compete for the remaining
semi-final berth in Group B. Australia need to beat world
champions Argentina in their match at 2015 if they want to
prevent Argentina and New Zealand taking the two top spots.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)