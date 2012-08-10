Olympics-Hockey-Captain Walsh plays through pain to seal bronze

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Despite the pain of missing out
on a gold medal, not to mention a recently broken jaw, Britain's
hockey captain Kate Walsh was still the loudest voice on the
pitch on Friday as she roared on her team to their first Olympic
medal in 20 years.
Wearing a protective chinstrap, just 12 days after having a
plate inserted into her jaw, Walsh took to the pitch in the
bronze medal game against New Zealand and put in the kind of
display that showed why her team look to her for inspiration.
"You saw today towards the end there she was still getting
low and getting her face in positions that many people wouldn't.
She's absolutely fearless and a wonderful player," said Hannah
Macleod, one of Britain's Olympic debutants.
After taking a stick to the face in the opening game against
Japan, Walsh missed two preliminary matches but returned to
action for the latter stages of the tournament with the help of
pain killing injections.
At 32, Walsh is the second oldest member of the team and has
been instrumental in their rise from the doldrums of failing to
qualify for the Athens Olympics, to a top four team that entered
the tournament with high hopes of a gold medal.
That dream went up in smoke after a semi-final loss to
Argentina but against New Zealand she picked her team up,
setting up two penalty corner goals and loudly marshalling her
charges to a 3-1 victory in front of huge home support at the
Riverbank Arena.
"I loved every minute of being out there. I love playing for
this team, I love leading this team and that's all my thoughts
were on once I fractured my jaw - getting back," Walsh said.
"I wasn't nervous, I wasn't scared I just wanted to win that
badly today."
That attitude didn't go unnoticed by Kate Middleton, Duchess
of Cambridge, who, after watching the game, visited the changing
room to pass on her congratulations.
"She gave me a little hug and said that I was really brave,
putting in the tackles in the back," Walsh said.
Walsh told reporters she was not ready to take any decisions
on her international future, but sounded upbeat about the
prospect of continuing to lead the side as they look to build on
their bronze medal.
"I feel good and I'm still improving. I still feel have lot
to give," she said.
"My body is holding up pretty well, apart from the bloody
jaw."
(Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Greg
