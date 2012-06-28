Olympics-Lean Indian hockey team plan abs celebration in London

| NEW DELHI, June 28
NEW DELHI, June 28 David John had a rather
unenviable task when he took over as physio of the Indian hockey
team, a sweet-toothed squad with a number of lightweight
vegetarians.
So the Australian, rather shrewdly, dropped the idea of a
six-pack abs contest and was seen nodding approvingly as the
Olympic-bound team, looking sharp and lean, posed for a group
photo at a send-off ceremony in Delhi on Sunday.
"There is now a strong competition in the team to have the
best physique so that going to the beach of France, they can
show off their abs," John told Reuters, a mischievous smile on
his face.
Captain Bharat Chetri said they would pose in England as
well, provided the team succeed in their pursuit of winning
India's first hockey medal in 32 years.
"Oh yes. There indeed is a competition within the team to
build the best physique. If we manage to win a medal in London,
we'd celebrate by flashing 16 six-pack abs," the goalkeeper told
Reuters before leaving for Europe where the team will play
practice matches in France and Spain.
"Honestly, David has made a real difference and took us to
the top fitness level in the last 12 months," Chetri said.
John, who has worked with rugby players and cricketers in
Australia and India, said the job was not easy.
"Diet was a problem with most of the players. We got seven
vegetarians in the team and they were not eating enough protein
to put on muscles and recover from training sessions quickly
enough.
"It often lead to injuries but that has been addressed. We
used a lot of whey protein which is a vegetarian substitute and
protein shakes, four-five times a day.
"The players are now stronger and more resilient to
injuries. This group of players are, I think, the fittest hockey
players in the world."
To achieve that, John had to set some strict diet codes
which he occasionally would relax.
"Everything in moderation. I told them 'I'm not saying you
can't have it, but in moderation and ensure you are eating the
better things more often'.
"The goalkeepers found it hardest because I have limited
their carbohydrates. Certainly after the competition we ask them
to have some of those nicer things.
"It's not about butter chicken but desserts. They were used
to having those desserts but now realise it's not good for
them."
Asked if he thought anyone still occasionally sneaked a
chocolate bar or something, John quipped: "Only the coach
(Michael Nobbs)".
John conceded the current crop of Indian players are lighter
than their European counterparts and said this was an issue that
could not be solved overnight.
"You address those problems over four years, maybe by Brazil
(2016 Olympics). That's not something you can do in 12 months.
Not in an Olympic year calendar when there is very little
opportunity to have a sustained training period.
"We had a six-week period post-qualifying tournament and the
players improved their strength, all of them, by 100 percent.
You need many more periods like this," he said.
(editing by Patrick Johnston)