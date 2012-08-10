PREVIEW-Olympics-Hockey-Dutch, Germany final set to be a classic

LONDON Aug 10 Germany defend their men's Olympic hockey title against arch-rivals the Netherlands on Saturday in a final that promises to be a classic between two physical, fast-paced, open, attacking sides with no clear favourites.

The last step to get there could not have been more of a contrast. While Germany twice came back from a goal down against world champions Australia and finished with a rally to win 4-2, the Dutch thrashed disappointing hosts Britain 9-2.

The Netherlands, having not dropped a point so far, never looked in danger of letting that record slip against Britain, scoring their goals from just 18 shots, a statistic that will give them extra faith in their skills.

"I think we can have a lot of confidence from this game, but not just this game, even from the games before. We have played our best games now for a few years," said Roderick Weusthof, one of two players to score a hat-trick against Britain.

The Netherlands beat Germany 3-1 in the group stage but both teams acknowledge they are starting with a clean slate now and the Germans are well known for improving during tournaments.

"We definitely need to defend with more grip than the British did yesterday and than we did in the group match," said Germany coach Markus Weise.

"Both teams know each other extremely well and know exactly what is coming up. This game will be decided in their heads in the end."

RIGHT STAFF

Weise is taking a team to the final for the third consecutive time having won gold with Germany's women in Athens in 2004 and with the country's men's team at Beijing 2008. He said the secret to his success was appointing the right staff.

Germany are making their fourth grab for gold, having won the Olympic tournament in 1972, 1992 and four years ago. But Dutch veteran Teun de Nooijer and his team mates will make that task difficult as they pursue a third gold of their own.

De Nooijer, 36, has already won three Olympic medals from his four previous Games, two golds from Sydney 2000 and Atlanta 1996 and a silver at Athens in 2004 and plans to retire after London.

Germany and the Netherlands face off on Saturday at 1900 GMT after Britain and world champions Australia fight over the bronze medal at 1430.

The Australians, ranked number one in the world, are favourites but Britain, despite having to pick up the pieces after their shattering defeat, will have the bulk of the 16,000 spectators behind them as their 12th man.

"After a traumatic event as it (the semi-final) was it's just going to be hard to gain our game back," said Britain's coach Jason Lee.

"Australia are the big favourites. They didn't perform (in the semis) but they're still the best team in the world, even if they are not going to win the Olympics." (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Ken Ferris)