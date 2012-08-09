WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Hockey-Dutch thrash Britain to meet Germans for gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 The Netherlands gave Britain's men
a hockey lesson with a 9-2 semi-final victory on Thursday and
set-up a final against Beijing champions Germany, who earlier
beat world champions Australia 4-2 in an open match.
With Britain and the Dutch both determined to play attacking
hockey, the hosts gave the world's number three team all the
space they could have dreamed of to create chances and the Dutch
duly delivered with great passing skills and inspired goals.
The Dutch were two goals up within 15 minutes, with Roderick
Weusthof scoring once from a penalty corner and a second from a
sweep after a botched corner.
Britain could have come back into the game when they pulled
a goal back, but the floodgates then opened. Within four
minutes, Mink van der Weerden scored his seventh tournament
goal, making him the top scorer in London.
Billy Bakker finished off a move of four quick passes
through the circle to give the Dutch a 4-1 halftime lead.
"At 3-1 we had a chance, at 4-1 we still had a chance but we
just let a couple of sloppy goals in," said British coach Jason
Lee. "We're all very embarrassed with the result and mostly the
performance."
The second half saw the Dutch picking apart the British
defence with fast passes and committed defending whenever a
Briton was on the ball, as the hosts, knowing their only chance
was to attack, became reckless in the back.
In the second half, veteran Teun de Nooijer set up Bakker
for their fifth, Bob de Voogd hammered a ball towards goal that
de Nooijer deflected in, Floris Evers made it 7-1, and Bakker
completed his hat-trick with a spectacular shot from a sharp
angle.
Weusthof also scored a hat-trick with a penalty corner in
the 61st minute before Britain's Robert Moore snuck one past the
Dutch goalie to complete the 9-2 final score.
"This has never happened to me before with the team. It was
unbelievable. (It was) one big party," said Weusthof.
The Dutch victory came at a price with officials saying
midfielder Klaas Vermeulen broke his collarbone following a
collision with Britain's Glenn Kirkham early in the match.
Van der Weerden was also hit on the foot by a ball and spent
time on the sidelines with an ice pack on his foot and it was
not clear whether he would be up for the final.
GERMAN WIN
The Dutch victory will give them confidence for their final
against Germany, who beat world champions Australia in a
dramatic, fast-paced and open match.
In a first half played at blistering pace, Australia went
ahead after German keeper Max Weinhold failed to control a shot
from Glenn Turner and Kieran Govers fired the rebound through
his legs.
Germany levelled minutes later with a low penalty corner
flick by Moritz Fuerste and the 1-1 scoreline at halftime was a
fair reflection of the action.
Germany looked more dangerous at the start of the second
half but it was Australia's Turner who put his team back in the
lead, sneaking the ball over Weinhold who had gone to ground to
save two previous attempts.
Germany had a goal disallowed 12 minutes into the second
half when Oskar Deecke volleyed an aerial pass over the
Australian keeper, the umpire deciding after a video referral
that Deecke had raised his stick above shoulder height.
Germany bounced back from the disappointment and seized
control of the game with three goals in nine minutes from
Matthias Witthaus, Timo Wess and Florian Fuchs to storm into the
final.
"Awesome, it's a great feeling to be in the final. It was
our dream and our goal when we got here and now here we are,"
said German goalie Weinhold, who was stormed and jumped on by
his team after the final whistle.
