WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Hockey-Dutch women win second consecutive gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 The Netherlands won their second
successive women's Olympic hockey gold by beating world
champions Argentina 2-0 on Friday with both goals scored from
second-half penalty corners.
The Dutch netted from their third corner in the 45th minute
through Carlien Dirkse van den Heuvel's rebound and nine minutes
later Maartje Paumen got their second to wrap up the victory.
The two sides had largely cancelled each other out in the
first half but the Dutch took control after the break - leaving
Argentina hardly any space to threaten.
"We saved the best for last. We were so on the ball, so
aggressive. Crazy," said Naomi van As, who already won gold in
Beijing. "Maartje and me, we looked at each other during the
break and I said to her 'we're going to grab it'. We dominated."
So they did in the second half. Argentina keeper Florencia
Mutio saved Paumen's direct shot but had no chance with Van den
Heuvel's rebound.
That set the sea of orange fans roaring and a Dutch brass
band picking up their tunes before Paumen scored with a hard
drag flick just below the crossbar from a penalty corner.
Paumen, who scored 11 times at the Beijing Games, has an
Olympic record total of 14 goals, though the Dutch skipper had
not scored in London until the semi-final against New Zealand
when she grabbed two penalty corner goals that kept her side in
the tournament after they trailed twice.
"I promised. I told you that the goals were coming when they
matter," a beaming Paumen said, wearing her gold medal.
"Four years ago it was also an amazing feeling. It's amazing
again now. Four years ago I was another player. Both are really
great, but this (medal) is bigger and heavier."
Max Caldas, the Dutch coach, said the victory showed his
side's global dominance.
"The girls made a commitment to be better than better,"
Caldas said.
"To be the best in the world is better than to be world
champion. To be world champion, you do it only once and to be
the best in the world you do it every day. My girls are
amazing."
DREAM ENDS
The Dutch victory again shattered Argentina captain Luciana
Aymar's dream of achieving her first Olympic title.
But the record seven-times world player of the year, who
celebrated her 35th birthday on Friday, refused to rule out that
she would come back trying for Olympic gold at Rio in 2016.
Aymar, who has won every major title except Olympic gold,
had said as recently as last week she would retire from
international hockey.
Asked after the match about her plans, however, she said
repeatedly she just did not know.
"I don't know. It's going to be extremely difficult not to
find me on the pitch again."
Wrapped in an Argentine flag Aymar, who was in tears when
she took the lap of honour, quickly picked herself up again as
her team encircled her to celebrate the silver medal and her
career.
"I decided to overcome my sadness and celebrate that we had
won silver," Aymar said.
Earlier, hosts Britain beat New Zealand 3-1 to take bronze,
their first Olympic medal in 20 years, winning a match played
mostly in midfield in which all the goals came from set-piece
penalty corners, just like in the final.
Britain, who came sixth in Beijing and failed to qualify for
Athens, showed fighting spirit throughout the tournament, not
least when their captain Kate Walsh broke her jaw in the team's
first match.
Walsh came back to play six days later, having had a
titanium plate inserted, but could not save her side from a
semi-final defeat to Argentina.
Britain seemed to have digested that setback better than New
Zealand, who lost to the Netherlands in a penalty shootout, and
New Zealand captain Kayla Sharland said some of her players had
not taken the bronze medal match seriously enough.
"I've lost my voice in the last 10 minutes shouting and
celebrating it. This means everything," said Britain's Ashleigh
Ball.
"This is what it's all about. To put in a performance when
it mattered and come away with bronze, we're just over the
moon."
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)