Olympics-Hockey-Comedy and Royal Marines prep British women for gold hunt

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 The British women's hockey team
is match fit and ready to rip up the pitch at the London 2012
Olympics after a fitness schedule that has included Royal Marine
training and improv comedy.
Coach Danny Kerry told reporters at a pre-Olympics media
briefing that he has subjected his players to a rigorous
training and playing schedule that has prepared the world number
four ranked team mentally and physically for every aspect of
their toughest tournament at home and in front of the world.
"You can see by looking at the girls, especially when
they've got their kit on, there will not be a better conditioned
team at the Olympic Games," Kerry said.
He said the squad, who beat Argentina 2-0 to win an
invitational tournament in May but lost their opening match
against South Africa in the last tournament before the Olympics,
has been tested and seen performance improve on every level.
The victory over Argentina was overshadowed by injuries
sustained by defender Crista Cullen and forward Alex Danson,
though both are available for the Olympics.
"The good news is everyone is fit and well," Kerry said.
"Fortunately everyone is back and we just had a enough time to
try and get them up to match pace."
The Dutch, number one in the world and fifth-placed China
stand in the way of the British as they seek a top-two place in
the pool of six, to clinch a semi-final. But first they will
have to get past the Japanese in their opening match on Sunday.
"The only slight problem is the Japanese have been very,
very crafty," Kerry said. "They've played no hockey since the
qualifiers against anybody."
However, Kerry said that strategy may not serve the Japanese
against his team, who have played New Zealand and Germany before
the Olympics.
"The only things you can squirrel away are little
set-pieces," he said.
MEDAL CONTENDERS
Kerry said he thought that meeting the Dutch in their final
pool game could be a good thing for the team, who are intent on
being a medal contender before they reach the end of the pool
stage.
"I actually think it's a really good thing we are playing
them last. We all know what to do (and) I think it could be a
dead rubber," he said.
Kerry and captain Kate Walsh said the team were looking to
dominate by getting control of their matches and playing in
their own style rather than responding to other teams.
"We just want to go out and force our game onto the
competition," she said.
Kerry said he has worked hard on their physical fitness, but
also to develop the tough mental attitude where they can perform
no matter what kind of pressure.
Lifestyle, nutrition, hockey skills and team psychology have
all been analysed, worked on and perfected, a regime that
included sending the team to train with the Royal Marines in
2010.
Walsh said the training pushed them to the limits of
physical and mental fatigue and helped them develop a depth of
communication and understanding that has allowed the team to
know what they are each thinking under pressure.
"In tough games you just know by the look, it's that level
of communication," she said. "You can know what do I need from
you now, what you need from me?"
Along with the hardening lessons of the Marines, Kerry also
tried to prepare his athletes to take centre stage at the
"greatest show on earth" by forcing them to create their own
improv comedy show and perform it in front of the staff at their
Bisham Abbey training centre.
To laughs from the reporters and some bashful looks from
the players at the media conference alongside him, Kerry
explained the psychological benefits of getting the team to
undergo an uncomfortable performance in front of a home crowd
was a good test for the women ahead of the Olympics at home.
"That they didn't enjoy and I think they kind of questioned
the value of that."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)