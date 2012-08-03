Olympics-Hospitality sales hit target in first for Games

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Sales of hospitality packages for
companies to wine and dine clients at the Olympics have defied
the recession and brought in more than 100 million pounds ($155
million) in sales, the firm providing them said on Friday.
London marks the first time that such high-end tickets have
been made available to businesses beyond the inner circle of
Games sponsors, in an innovation that is likely to be repeated.
Corporate hospitality is an integral part of business life
in London, where companies are used to taking guests to cricket
at Lord's or rugby at Twickenham to build relationships in a
less formal environment.
"We felt if there was anywhere this could work, it would be
London," said Alan Gilpin, Chief Operating Officer of Prestige
Ticketing, which has been hosting 3,000 people at a time in its
pavilion in the Olympic Park in east London. "We set out to sell
100 million pounds' worth and we've gone past that," he added.
Asked if Prestige had returned a profit, Gilpin said: "Yes,
but not as much as we set out to make."
Explaining the shortfall, Gilpin said Prestige, which was
allowed to buy around 80,000 Games tickets, had priced some of
its packages conservatively and spent 9.5 million pounds on
building its temporary venue looking out on to the Olympic
Stadium.
He described the spending as a good investment to help
showcase its business.
Prestige, a joint venture between French catering company
Sodexo and the British hospitality firm Mike Burton
group, has had exploratory talks with Rio 2016 organisers about
offering packages there.
The top package for last week's opening ceremony sold at
7,500 pounds a head -- including the best seat in the house and
dinner before the show. However, Gilpin said that more than 70
percent of its programme had been priced at under 1,000 pounds.
Some British companies had been worried that offering
tickets to clients might see them fall foul of new anti-bribery
legislation.
"It's had an impact on UK hospitality sales," said Gilpin,
speaking at a media lunch in the pavilion.
"We ended up selling more internationally than was the
original objective of the programme."
Not all of the packages had been bought by big companies.
"Twenty percent of our purchases have been made by families
and individuals who might have sacrificed their summer
holidays," Gilpin said.
