Olympics-India's Sahara group offers golden carrot to athletes

MUMBAI, July 26 Indian athletes who win Olympic
gold in London will receive another gold medal weighing five
kilogrammes, business conglomerate Sahara Group said on
Thursday.
Athletes who win silver and bronze will also be awarded 3kg
and 2kg gold medals respectively, the Sahara Group, which has
interests in the financial sector, media and entertainment,
housing and sport among others, said.
India has been starved of significant Olympic success and
remains mired in nostalgia over its hockey heyday when they won
eight gold medals from 1928-1980.
Abhinav Bindra won independent India's first individual gold
in 2008 in the 10 metre air rifle event.
"This reward is a small token of appreciation from us to the
sportsmen to achieve great success and bring laurels to our
beloved nation by procuring such highly acclaimed international
distinctions," Subrata Roy, the chairman of the group, said.
The Sahara group, which also sponsors the Indian cricket and
hockey team, owns the Pune Franchise in the Indian Premier
League and co-owns the Force India Formula One team with liquor
baron Vijay Mallya.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)