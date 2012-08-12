Olympics-Campaigning row delays athletes' IOC membership

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 A dispute about campaigning
delayed the admission of new athletes to the International
Olympic Committee on Sunday.
Two athletes who were elected to the commission, which is
the athletes' link with the IOC's decision-making process, were
excluded on charges they had broken election rules, the IOC
said. They may appeal.
Japan's Koji Murofushi, who won bronze in the hammer throw
in London, and Taiwanese Mu-Yen Chu were excluded on charges
they had campaigned inappropriately, in the wrong places, and
using methods that were against the rules.
Because of the dispute, the IOC on Saturday did not vote in
four other new members so it could first deal with any legal
challenges, IOC chief Jacques Rogge told reporters.
"We had to disqualify two athletes because they infringed
the rules. We did not go ahead with the election of the four
because there are legal issues," Rogge said in a news conference
on Sunday. "There is the right to appeal."
French canoeing gold medalist Tony Estanguet, Zimbabwe
swimmer Kirsty Coventry, former Australian Olympic rowing
champion James Tomkins and Slovakian shooter Danka Bartekova
were set to join as athletes' commission members after being
elected by their peers at the London Games.
Rogge said the IOC would proceed with their inclusion after
any legal issue was settled: "This can also be done by postal
vote."
The commission is composed of 12 athletes, eight summer and
four winter, elected for eight years by the athletes who
participate in the Olympic Games, and of up to seven athletes
appointed by the IOC president to ensure a balance between
regions, genders and sports.
Some 6,924 athletes - 64 percent of all eligible voters -
chose from among 21 candidates from the same number of
countries.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sara Ledwith)