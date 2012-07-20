Olympics-IOC's Rogge promises "great" London Games

| LONDON, July 20
LONDON, July 20 The London Olympics will be a
"great Games" and will not be affected by poor weather or
last-minute disruptions, International Olympic Committee
President Jacques Rogge said on Friday after arriving a week
before the opening ceremony.
London will be hosting its third Olympics after 1908 and
1948 from July 27-Aug 12 with organisers dealing with security
issues, strike threats and rainy weather.
"I believe these will be great Games," a smiling Rogge told
Reuters at the official IOC hotel in central London.
The Belgian surgeon, who will preside over his last Olympics
before stepping down next year, said organisers had set the
foundations for a successful Games.
"I expect the maximum because we organise the Games for the
welfare of the athletes. I am confident," Rogge said.
"Preparation in spite of some difficulties has been very
sound. All the bases have been covered so I am very optimistic.
This is the country that invented modern sport...they love sport
and it is a good promotion of sport overseas."
Rogge also played down the effect that wet weather can have
on competition, saying it was not a major issue.
Britain suffered the wettest June since records began while
July has also seen almost no sunshine and constant rain.
"It might affect in a minor way scheduling for tennis at
Wimbledon but other than that I do not see many problems," he
said.
Transport delays also loom over the event, with border
officials going on strike on July 26 and train drivers in
central England walking out from Aug. 6-8 during the final week
of the Games.
The British government has also had to draft in the army to
help with venue security after company G4S said it could not
supply enough guards.
