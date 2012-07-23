Olympics-IOC commemorates 1972 Munich victims

| LONDON, July 23
President Jacques Rogge paid tribute to the 11 Israeli team
members who were killed at the 1972 Munich Games at a ceremony
at the Athletes Village in London on Monday.
Rogge, who on Saturday had ruled out marking the 40th
anniversary of the Munich massacre at the London Games opening
ceremony, said the 11 victims deserved to be remembered.
A minute's silence was observed following Rogge's comments.
Among those who attended the ceremony were Sebastian Coe,
chairman of the London Olympic organising committee, London
Mayor Boris Johnson, Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt and several
IOC officials.
"I would like to start today's ceremony by honouring the
memory of 11 Israeli Olympians who shared the ideals and have
brought us together in this beautiful Olympic Village.
"The 11 victims of the Munich tragedy believed in that
vision. They came to Munich in the spirit of peace and
solidarity.
"We owe it to them to keep that spirit alive and to remember
them."
Rogge said that while sport had the ability to unite, it
could not solve all the world's problems.
"As the event of 40 years ago reminds us, sport is not
immune from, and cannot cure, all the ills of the world."
Following the ceremony London Mayor Johnson pumped his fist
and said: "Great speech."
Family members of the athletes, coaches and officials who
were killed by Palestinian gunmen during the Munich Olympics
have tried for four decades to persuade the IOC to organise an
official commemoration.
Their calls were backed in recent days by U.S. President
Barack Obama as well as other politicians around the world.
