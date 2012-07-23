UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC holds surprise Munich massacre commemoration

(Updates with more quotes, details)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, July 23 The International Olympic
Committee paid a surprise tribute to the 11 Israeli team members
who were killed at the 1972 Munich Games on Monday, marking the
event for the first time in an Olympic village.
IOC President Jacques Rogge, who on Saturday had ruled out
marking the 40th anniversary of the Munich massacre at the
London Games opening ceremony, said the 11 victims deserved to
be remembered.
The IOC has never marked the event at any of the previous
Games' athletes' villages.
A minute's silence was observed after Rogge's comments.
Among those at the ceremony were Sebastian Coe, chairman of
the London Olympic organising committee, London Mayor Boris
Johnson, Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt and several IOC
officials.
"I would like to start today's ceremony by honouring the
memory of 11 Israeli Olympians who shared the ideals and have
brought us together in this beautiful Olympic Village" said
Rogge.
"The 11 victims of the Munich tragedy believed in that
vision. They came to Munich in the spirit of peace and
solidarity. We owe it to them to keep that spirit alive and to
remember them."
"SPONTANEOUS SUGGESTION"
Rogge said that while sport had the ability to unite, it
could not solve all the world's problems.
"As the event of 40 years ago reminds us, sport is not
immune from, and cannot cure, all the ills of the world."
Following the ceremony London Mayor Johnson pumped his fist
and said: "Great speech."
"It was a spontaneous suggestion," Rogge told a small group
of reporters after his speech. "This is indeed the first time
that it has happened in the Olympic village."
"I could not speak here about peace and sport without
reminding what happened 40 years ago," said Rogge, who competed
at the Munich Olympics as a sailor.
Family members of the athletes, coaches and officials who
were killed by Palestinian gunmen during the Munich Olympics
have tried for four decades to persuade the IOC to organise an
official commemoration.
Their calls were backed in recent days by U.S. President
Barack Obama as well as other politicians around the world.
Rogge said his decision to mark that anniversary in such a
way was not aimed at ending calls for a minute's silence during
the opening ceremony.
"The intention was not to calm anyone," he said.
(Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)