Olympics-Women's boxer Taylor named as Ireland's flag bearer

LONDON, July 24 Women's boxing gold medal
favourite Katie Taylor will lead the Ireland team out at the
opening ceremony of the London Olympics on Friday after being
named as her country's flag bearer on Tuesday.
The four-times world lightweight champion has played a major
role in women's boxing, winning a place at the Olympics for the
first time in London where she is Ireland's best hope of a gold
medal.
One of the country's most popular athletes, the
26-year-old's appointment to the role was well-deserved,
according to Irish Amateur Boxing Association chief Tommy
Murphy.
"It's a great honour for Irish amateur boxing and we are
absolutely delighted that Katie has been chosen to be the flag
bearer for Ireland for the opening ceremony for the London
Olympics," he said in a statement after the Olympic Council of
Ireland confirmed the decision.
"She is the first female boxer to represent this country at
the Olympic Games and it is a good choice. Katie is a fantastic
ambassador for our sport and her record in international
competition speaks for itself."
