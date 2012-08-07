REFILE-Olympics-Munich widows slam IOC, Rogge over no moment of silence

* 11 Israelis were killed by Palestinian gunmen in 1972
* Families wanted minute's silence at opening ceremony
By Ori Lewis
LONDON, Aug 7 Widows of two of the 11 Israelis
killed at the Munich Olympics in 1972 lambasted the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president at a
London commemoration on Monday.
The two, Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano, representing family
members of the athletes, coaches and officials who were killed,
say they have tried for four decades to persuade the IOC to
organise an official commemoration.
They vowed to continue their efforts get their wish at
future Games.
Senior international figures including U.S. President Barack
Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have called for a
tribute to the 11 men who were killed in a standoff in Munich
with Palestinian gunmen. A German policeman was also killed.
Monday's commemoration was hosted by Israel's Olympic
Committee at London's impressive Guildhall, with International
Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge, top British
politicians, Israel's sports minister and Germany's foreign
minister present.
Israel has organised a commemorative event since the Sydney
Games in 2000 and Rogge has participated as IOC president since
the Athens Olympics four years later, but the two widows said it
should be the IOC that organises the ceremony, not Israel.
Lamenting what she said was Rogge's refusal to hold the
minute's silence, Spitzer said the "call was heard all over the
world, (and) only the International Olympic Committee remains
deaf and blind."
"They were killed on Olympic soil and the appropriate place
to remember them is at the opening ceremony," Romano said in her
speech to the hundreds of invited guests, who stood for a minute
of silence.
Rogge said everybody remembered the "horrific events of
1972" even if they had not yet been born, and he described the
killings as "the worst days of the Olympic movement."
"We are all here today because we share a duty those
innocent victims and to history to make sure the lessons of 1972
are never forgotten ... we are here to speak with one voice
against terrorism," he said.
Rogge held a surprise tribute in the athletes' village on
the Monday before the opening ceremony but that low-key event
failed to satisfy the victims' relatives.
In her speech, which won her a standing ovation, Spitzer
accused the IOC of having priorities that did not allow it to
heed the call for the tribute at the Olympic opening ceremony.
"Is the IOC only interested in power, money and politics
(that) they have forgotten what they are supposed to promote:
peace brotherhood and fair play?" she said.
DISCRIMINATION
Spitzer also said the refusal involved the victims'
nationality and religion.
"Shame on you International Olympic Committee because you
have forsaken the 11 members of your Olympic family, you are
discriminating against them only because they are Israelis and
Jews."
Obama sent a greeting to the gathering which was read by
U.S. Ambassador to Britain, Louis Susman.
"While the United States supported a moment of silence in
their honour, we welcome any effort to recall the terrible loss
that was suffered in Munich and the lives of those who were
lost," Obama wrote.
British Prime Minister David Cameron who attended the
ceremony at its start, said the events of Munich were "a
sickening act of terrorism that betrayed everything the Olympic
movement stands for and everything that we in Britain believe
in."
Spitzer said she was "overwhelmed" by the amount of
international support the campaign for a commemoration and that
the efforts to gain the moment's silence would continue.
"We will be back because until we hear the words you need to
say because you owe it to them," she said.