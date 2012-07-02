RPT-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Blake beats Bolt again to secure Jamaican sprint double

(Repeats to additional screen codes, no changes to text)
* Blake beats Bolt for second time in three days
* Bolt says will be ready for Olympic defense
By Steve Keating
KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 1 Yohan Blake set
himself up as the man to beat in London with a stunning 200
meters victory, beating world record holder Usain Bolt for a
second time in three days to bring the Jamaican Olympic trials
to an explosive conclusion on Sunday.
Blake, who shocked Bolt with an emphatic win in the 100m on
Friday, followed it up with an even more impressive performance
in the 200, catching the triple Olympic gold medalist down the
stretch before holding him off in the closing meters.
The winner clocked a time 19.80 seconds to a massive roar
from a frenzied crowd at the National Stadium. Bolt secured his
Olympic spot by taking second in 19.83, grinning as he hugged
his training partner in the finish area.
"He (Bolt) said, 'Congratulations good run, you won,'" Blake
told reporters. "'You're the better man on the day,' and I just
gave him thanks because he has always motivated.
"He told me coming into the race to keep calm and that's
what I did.
Warren Weir earned the third spot on the Jamaican team,
taking third in 20.03.
Bolt ended the race lying flat on his back on the track
grimacing in pain as medical staff rushed to his side to work on
a cramped right thigh.
The lanky sprinter was quickly back on his feet accepting
his defeat with grace and putting on a brave face after what had
to have be an extremely trying weekend for the world's fastest
man.
If Bolt was concerned, however, he did not show it, instead
looking ahead to the London Games and defending his 100 and 200m
titles.
"Definitely (I have something to prove)," said Bolt. "I'm
the Olympic champion so I have to show the world I am still the
best.
"It's not like I was blown away, I know what I need to do to
get it right. I just have to get my stuff together.
"It's all about putting in the work. I need to figure out
what I did wrong and just work on that."
Bolt will certainly have plenty to occupy his time in the
next four weeks before he settles into the blocks in London.
His coach Glen Mills confirmed earlier in the week that Bolt
was not 100 percent fit and it became obvious throughout the
trials that he needs to spend time on his starts after
struggling out of the blocks.
"I'm a little bit weak but I have a few more weeks to get
myself back into shape," assured Bolt. "I'm not far off, I know
I can get it done, I'm not worried.
"Everyone is talking about Yohan Blake and he is proving
himself as one of the greatest, but for me it is just going back
to training and work on what I need to work on and get it done.
"I can never be discouraged. I'm never worried until my
coach gets worried and my coach is not worried."
Blake, who trains with Bolt, gave credit to his team mate
for helping him get to the top of the podium in Kingston but the
"The Beast" might not be getting too many more tips following
four-days of total domination.
Bolt ends the Jamaican trials still in possession of his
world records in the 100 (9.58) and 200 (19.19) but those and
his Olympic titles could soon be in the hands of the powerful
Blake, who heads to London bristling with confidence.
"He (Bolt) has helped me a lot in training and the mental
part of the game," said Blake. "I know Usain's strengths and his
level and he is not 100 percent so I will just keep working on
my form going into the Olympics."
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, winner of Friday's 100m in a
Jamaican record time of 10.70, also doubled up by powering her
way to a convincing victory in the women's 200m in 22.10, with
Sherone Simpson a well-beaten second in 22.37.
Veronica Campbell-Brown, the 200m gold medalist in Beijing
and Athens, secured the third Olympic spot clocking 22.42 and
heads to London bidding to become the first athlete to claim a
200m hat-trick.
(Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)