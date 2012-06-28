Olympics-Dreams become reality at Jamaican Olympic trials

| KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 28
KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 28 The Jamaican Olympic
athletics trials opened on Thursday without Usain Bolt or Yohan
Blake in an empty National Stadium filled only with dreams.
Such is life for starry-eyed speedsters trying to work their
way up the sprinting ranks, 10 breathless seconds spent on the
blue track before getting back to the 'real world'.
Under a scorching early morning sun, there is no place for
reality as the young sprinters settle into their starting blocks
for the 100 metres preliminary races.
Only the winner from each of the five heats along with the
next two fastest times will make it through to the evening
quarter-finals where they might find themselves lining up
alongside triple Olympic gold medallist and world record holder
Bolt or world champion Blake.
The first three in Friday's final earn tickets to next
month's London Olympics.
Two of those spots look certain to go to Bolt and Blake
while the third is likely to be taken up by former world record
holder Asafa Powell or one of Jamaica's other decorated
sprinters.
For Marlon Robinson and the others who launched their bid in
the preliminaries, earning an Olympic spot would be like a
qualifier going on to win the Wimbledon tennis.
“"Very, very hard, it requires dedication," said Robinson
after winning his heat in 10.56 seconds, nearly a full second
slower than Bolt's world mark of 9.58. “
"I have always loved the sport and I can run against him
(Bolt)."
NATIONAL PRIDE
Sprinting is to Jamaica what ice hockey is to Canadians or
soccer to Brazil, a source of national pride and a way for
youngsters to secure a better life.
Bolt and Blake, who earn millions of dollars from
endorsements and appearance fees, represent the finish line for
thousands of barefooted children who race along dirt tracks and
roads and will fill the National Stadium this weekend to cheer
on their heroes.
"“In Jamaica we start at an early age," said Taffawee
Johnson who has run a best time of 10.33. "“You will see
children even as young as four competing.
“"We have sports days where even the smallest toddlers run.
I know I have the talent and I'm going to make it, perhaps, but
it won't be this year."
Despite owning the quickest previous time of anyone
competing in the morning, Johnson could do no better than 10.91
to finish a well-beaten fifth.
Getting to the top of the podium at the trials also means
you have a good chance of landing on an Olympic or world
championship podium one day.
Long since a force in the sprints, Jamaicans have dominated
since the 2000 Sydney Games, capturing 15 gold medals in events
of 400 metres or less.
A quick glance at the fastest times recorded over 100 metres
confirms that domination. Of the top 18 times all have been
clocked by Jamaicans except for American Tyson Gay.
“"In Jamaica we train really hard. Track and field is our
main sport," said Johnson. "“You have to concentrate on running
as fast as you can. It's in our blood."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)