Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games would generate $37 billion-bid chief

LONDON, July 28 An Olympic Games in Tokyo would
generate $37 billion and create 150,000 jobs if the Japanese
capital wins the nod next year to stage the 2020 summer Games,
bid officials said on Saturday.
Tokyo, which hosted the 1964 Olympics, is campaigning
alongside Turkey's Istanbul and Spanish capital Madrid with the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) electing the host city in
Sept. 2013 at their session in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
"If we host the Olympics, 2.9 trillion yen and 150,000 jobs
will be created," bid president Tsunekazu Takeda told reporters.
"Japan needs more energy and good news, bright news, happy
news, and therefore by hosting the Olympics in Tokyo the
sufferers in the (Tokyo) region will get hope for the future."
Tokyo is hoping to land the Games as it seeks to recover
from last year's deadly earthquake and tsunami and the resulting
nuclear crisis.
Public support, however, is well below the desired level
with at least 20 percent against the bid and about 30 percent
undecided.
An IOC survey earlier this year showed just 47 percent of
Tokyo's citizens support the city's second successive bid for
the Summer Games after failing to win the 2016 Olympics.
The poll showed 78 percent supported debt-hit Madrid's bid
with 73 percent backing the Istanbul bid in the three-horse
race.
"It is not like a lot of people are against it. So we need
to win over that 30 percent," said Takeda, who became an IOC
member earlier this week.
The capital is planning to construct a new Olympic stadium
with a retractable roof, irrespective of the IOC vote, ahead of
the 2019 rugby World Cup, at a cost of 130 billion yen,
officials said.
"We want to be a big country again and we have the potential
to become a great country," said former Japan Prime Minister
Yoshiro Mori, who is a vice chairman of the Tokyo 2020 council.
"We made the mistake of fighting in the World War II. All
major cities were destroyed and millions died. But Japan grew
again and we became one of the major industrial economies."
"Then we suffered this tsunami and we have fiscal problems.
Now we have to come up again," said Mori.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)