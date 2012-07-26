Olympics-Judo-'Teddy Bear' not only judoka to beat - Toelzer

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 German Andreas Toelzer knows it
would be a big surprise but says he can upset his giant rival
known as "Teddy Bear" and win the Olympic heavyweight judo gold.
Despite being rated number two in the world, Toelzer knows
he faces a tough task if he is to wrestle the title from the
sport's standout judoka France's Teddy Riner.
Riner, who stands 6-feet-8 (2.04 metre) and weighs 289 lbs
(131kg), has five individual world titles to his name at the age
of just 23 and is already considered a judo legend.
"He is beatable. I beat him one time in my life and maybe I
can do it here a second time," Toelzer, 32, told Reuters after
the draw for the Olympic judo tournaments were made.
"First I have to fight four fights to get him maybe in the
final and it will be very hard to get him because the four
fights first I have to do is very difficult.
"It's not only me and Riner, it's me and Riner and 30 other
guys."
The men's heavyweight section is of the highlights of seven
days of competition at London's ExCel centre, although the sport
itself might be overshadowed by an appearance by Russian
President Vladimir Putin, a judo black belt himself.
British Prime Minister David Cameron confirmed that Putin,
honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF),
the sport's governing body, would visit Britain next week and
they would watch some of the competition together.
"We are very proud of him (Putin)," IJF President Marius
Vizer told reporters. "I hope he will honour us in the case he
comes to the Olympic Games and be our special guest."
Vizer added that he hoped recent rule amendments, which had
banned certain moves and taken the sport closer to its Japanese
roots, and changes to the oversight of refereeing decisions
would help prevent a repeat of the furore which surrounded the
2000 Olympic heavyweight final in Sydney.
That clash saw French judoka David Douillet take gold from
Japan's Shinichi Shinohara amid furious protests from the
Japanese camp.
"I think the judo will more clear, more spectacular for the
public and also easier to judge for the referee and avoiding all
the animosity and possibility of controversy like sometimes in
the past," Vizer said.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)