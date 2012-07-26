INTERVIEW-Olympics-Greek judoka eyes gold for crisis-hit nation

* Georgian-born Iliadis aiming for second Olympic gold
* Wants Olympic glory to help Greeks forget crisis
By Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, July 26 Greek judoka Ilias Iliadis says
much more than personal glory is at stake when he goes for his
second Olympic gold - an entire nation reeling from a painful
economic crisis is looking to him for a moment of joy.
Iliadis, who grabbed gold in judo when he competed as a
17-year old at the 2004 Athens Games, is considered as one of
Greece's best bets for Olympic glory in a year the financial
problems has by far overshadowed its London Games prospects.
After winning the world championship in 2010 and 2011 in the
90 kg class, the tattooed, Georgian-born Iliadis says he is
aiming for nothing less than gold in London.
"I want to win a medal because I know it will change the way
people feel," Iliadis, now 26, told Reuters at his training
facility by Athens' sparkling coastline.
"For a moment they will forget about their troubles."
Eight years after it hosted the Games amid a wave of
unbridled optimism and economic prosperity, the country that
gave birth to the Olympics is close to bankruptcy.
Nearly one out of four Greeks are out of work, salaries have
been slashed and thousands of businesses have shuttered in what
Greece calls its version of the "Great Depression".
"It's different this time. It was not so bad for Greece
during the Athens or the Beijing Olympics," said Iliadis, who
was Greece's flagbearer at the 2008 Games.
"It's not just me or the other athletes who want a gold
medal - we are carrying a whole nation with us."
So far, Greece's Olympics hopes have stumbled off to a
miserable start.
After months of angst over the impact of austerity cuts on
Greek sport, Greece faced unexpected embarrassment this week
when triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was expelled from the
Olympics team for a racist tweet while high jumper Dimitris
Chondrokoukis pulled out after failing a dope test.
WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGH
Iliadis said judo has been spared the worst of Greece's
austerity cuts and is convinced the economic crisis will only
bring out the best in Greek athletes.
"I believe that this will be a good year for Greece, because
when times are tough athletes become stronger," he said.
" We are proof that what they think abroad - that Greeks do
not work hard - is not true."
Born Jarji Zviadauri in Georgia, Iliadis says he dabbled in
various sports and did not take a serious interest in judo until
he was spotted by his coach Nikos Iliadis, who adopted and
brought him to Greece when he was barely 13 years old.
At the time, Iliadis did not speak a word of Greek and quit
school to focus on judo - then a relatively obscure sport in the
Mediterranean nation. Initially, his Georgian origins raised
eyebrows, but that changed swiftly when he grabbed Olympic gold
in 2004 to became an overnight sensation in his adopted land.
Asked if his Georgian roots were controversial, Iliadis said
with a smile: "Only a little bit in the beginning but then the
gold medal came and everything else was forgotten."
Iliadis says he hasn't looked back since. Now married to a
Greek, he has two children - Mariam and Hercules - whose names
are tattooed on his arm.
"Here is where I found love in my life," he said, flashing a
big smile. "When I go to the Olympics I only think about Greece,
because I'm fighting for Greece."
(Writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)