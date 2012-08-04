Olympics-Judo-Japanese fear supremacy on the mat is over

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 "Japanese judo is dead". That was
the damning verdict of Japanese journalists watching dejectedly
as heavyweight Daiki Kamikawa trudged off after losing in the
last 16 on Friday, consigning Japan to their worst Olympic judo
performance.
Japan, the birthplace of judo, had been expected to pick up
as many as half of the 14 titles on offer in London, if not
more, with the majority of the fighters in their men's and
women's teams world champions or rated world number one.
While a haul of one gold, three silver and three bronze
might have delighted most countries, fourth in the judo medals
table was not good enough for the Japanese team nor their
public.
"People are very, very worried. Japan have to have a
revolution, they can't get the same results in Rio," Koichiro
Kobayashi, a sports reporter for the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper,
told Reuters.
Since 1964, when judo first became at Olympic sport at the
Tokyo Games, the Japanese have won 36 gold medals and 72 in
total but the men's failure to win gold here was the first time
they had left an Olympics without a title.
The results in London follow a general decline in Japanese
judo in recent years. Japanese competitors won eight out of 14
judo golds in Athens but four years later in Beijing that figure
fell to four.
This time round they had been pinning their hopes on new
young blood, with 12 of their judokas who qualified making their
first Olympic appearance.
Neither the baffled team nor the coach suggested that was
the reason for the lack of titles, however.
"I don't know why the week's performances were what we've
seen," Mika Sugimoto told reporters after she won silver in the
women's heavyweight division.
"I was quite confident that we practised more than the other
countries' judo players so I really don't know why we didn't get
more medals."
MORE STAMINA
Women's coach Ryuji Sonoda said they needed to find out what
went wrong, and particularly why some of those who topped the
world rankings had been eliminated so early.
"This is reality. Although the Japanese players have often
won the world championships, we could not win at this Olympic
Games," she told reporters. "There should be some reasons. We
surely need to find the reasons to get better results next
time."
Men's coach Shinichi Shinohara pointed out top seeds from
other countries had also failed to shine in London.
"Anything could happen at the Olympic Games," he told
reporters. "Players from other countries have got more stamina,
enough to hold on to the match.
"I assume they have trained steadily. Also, they have gained
sophisticated techniques just like Japanese players. I thought
we had done enough training and research."
The Tokyo Shimbun's Kobayashi agreed the failure was not
through lack of effort.
"The Japan team did their best, but the other players are
very strong. The Japanese had the chance to win but (missed out)
because of lack of experience, a moment of carelessness, or just
a bit of bad luck," he said.
Russia, who did not get a medal in Beijing, topped the table
in London winning three gold, perhaps inspired by their
judo-loving President Vladimir Putin who travelled to Britain to
see them in action.
"I think that the Japanese are fierce competitors and they
have a ton of bodies, they have all the resources in the world
at their feet in order to win," said American Kayla Harrison who
won gold in the -78kg women's category.
"But I think that a lot of them were the number one in the
world and they had a huge target on their back."
Lucie Decosse, who won France's first gold for 12 years in
the women's -70kg division, said she believed Japan's days of
dominance were over.
"Many, many countries have had to suffer the supremacy of
Japan over the years and this time the supremacy has come to an
end," she told reporters. "The fact that Japan is not doing very
well, we have to take advantage of it."
