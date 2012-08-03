版本:
2012年 8月 3日

Olympics-Men's judo +100kg last 16 - results

Aug 3 LONDON, Aug 3 Olympics-Men's
judo +100kg last 16 - results.

    Results Table
 
Kim Sung-Min (South Korea) beat Matjaz Ceraj (Slovenia)
0020-0001             
Alexander Mikhaylin (Russia) beat Christopher Sherrington
(Britain) 0011-0001 
Ihar Makarau (Belarus) beat Daiki Kamikawa (Japan) 0011-0001    
             
Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Marius Paskevicius (Lithuania)
1001-0001           
Oscar Brayson (Cuba) beat Ricardo Blas Jr (Guam) 1000-0001      
             
Teddy Riner (France) beat Faicel Jaballah (Tunisia) 1010-0002   
             
Barna Bor (Hungary) beat Mehdi El Malki (Morocco) 1000-0000     
             
Andreas Toelzer (Germany) beat Vladut Simionescu (Romania)
1001-0004

