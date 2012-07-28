UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Galstyan dedicates gold to flood victims

(Adds quotes)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 28 Arsen Galstyan became Russia's
first Olympic judo winner since the collapse of the former
Soviet Union and dedicated his gold medal to those affected by
recent floods in his homeland.
"I feel absolutely wonderful," said Galstyan, 23, who
stunned firm favourite and world number one Rishod Sobirov of
Uzbekistan on his way to victory.
"My medal will mean a lot, especially (to) people who are
suffering from the flood."
Flash floods earlier this month killed 171 people and
damaged more than 4,000 homes in the region of southern Russia
from where he hails.
Galstyan's route to gold could hardly have been harder.
Having only just overcome South Korean Choi Gwang-Hyeon, his
close encounter with Sobirov, who had been aiming to add an
Olympic gold to his two successive world titles, was only
settled with a waza-ari throw in the extra time golden score
period.
In the final, it was a different matter, beating Japan's
Hiroaki Hiraoka, silver medallist at last year's world
championships, with an ippon, an automatic winning score, just
40 seconds into their clash.
He joined jubilant Russian team mates in celebrations in
front of a standing ovation from a crowd which included a large
number of disappointed Japanese fans.
"I always imagined this situation. I always had hope,"
Galstyan added. "My medal will show that Russian judo athletes
and Russian sport should be number one."
Hiraoka, who suffered disappointment when losing in the
first round in Beijing four years ago, was unhappy to only take
silver in London.
"I worked really hard for the last four years and still I'm
not satisfied with the colour of my medal but I did the best
that I can," he said.
A clearly downhearted Sobirov, 25, a bronze medallist in
Beijing four years ago, secured a second Olympic bronze by
beating France's Sofiane Milous.
Brazil's Felipe Kitadai took the other bronze, beating
Italy's Elio Verde.
(Editing by Jason Neely)