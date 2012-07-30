Olympics-Judo-President's delight at French medal double

LONDON, July 30 French President Francois
Hollande watched in delight as France enjoyed an afternoon of
success on the judo mat on Monday, winning two hard-fought
bronze medals.
"Today is a good day - two medals, bronze medals, but
medals. I was very happy to be there," he told Reuters after Ugo
Legrand and Automne Pavia had triumphed in their respective
fights.
"It's a good day for France and I hope tonight will be
better - gold!." The president is due to attend the swimming
later on Monday.
Hollande joined a standing ovation for Legrand after he
defeated South Korea's Wang Ki-Chun, the world number one, and
personally congratulated both athletes after their victory.
He then shook hands and spoke to some of the large number of
overjoyed French supporters in the crowd at the London ExCel
centre, who had been noisily cheering and waving flags
throughout the day's competition.
France's judo team are enjoying a successful games with
Priscilla Gneto also winning bronze on Sunday.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)