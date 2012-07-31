UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-South Korean Kim gets revenge for Beijing

(Updates with quotes)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 31 South Korean Kim Jae-bum won
judo gold in the men's -81kg category on Tuesday, getting
revenge over the fighter who beat him to the Olympic title four
years ago.
In a repeat of their clash in Beijing, 27-year-old Kim, the
world number two, overcame holder Ole Bischof from Germany
thanks to two yuko scores early in the contest.
Bischof, 32, who had been seeking to become the first judoka
to win the weight category twice at the Olympics, warmly
congratulated his opponent at the end and was magnanimous in
defeat.
"Four years ago he was quite young. Now we have four years
behind us, I got four years older, he has developed, he has got
much stronger and much quicker now and I think he is the correct
champion," he told reporters.
Kim, who said prayer had helped get through the tournament
after he injured his left shoulder, also heaped praise on his
beaten rival.
"I didn't see any indication of him getting older in terms
of his physical strength or power," he said. "I really wanted to
compete against Bischof again. I wanted to put everything into
this match."
Their camaraderie contrasted sharply with ugly scenes during
Bischof's semi-final with American Travis Stevens.
The bout had barely started when Stevens picked up a facial
injury which required a bandage to be strapped around his head
and shortly after both fighters exchanged angry words.
"We interpreted the rules very creatively. I have been in
judo for long time and really something like that does not
happen," Bischof said, suggesting Stevens needed to explain how
the clash had descended into more of a scrap.
Judo chiefs described the battle between Bischof and Stevens
as "one of the hardest contests in judo history".
"Both men threw everything at the fight, attacking
relentlessly, and were still doing so as golden score came to an
end," the International Judo Federation said.
The day ended badly for a dejected Stevens, who had earlier
put out the world number one, when he lost his bronze medal bout
to Canadian Antoine Valois-Fortier.
The Canadian earned his country's first judo medal since the
Sydney Games in 2000.
Russia's Ivan Nifontov, the 2009 world champion, continued
his country's success on the judo mat by winning the other
bronze to add to the two gold medals they have already taken in
London.
