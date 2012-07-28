UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Brazil's Menezes hails life-changing gold

(Adds quotes)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 28 Brazil's Sarah Menezes, who had
to sneak off to training as a child because her parents
disapproved of judo, was toasting an Olympic gold medal on
Saturday and a life-changing future.
After defeating reigning Olympic champion Alina Dumitru of
Romania in the women's -48kg category on Saturday, a beaming
Menezes said it would take time for her win to sink in.
"The penny has only half-dropped," she told reporters. "I
hoped one day to reach the Olympic podium and I did it at the
age of 22 so I'm very, very happy. I believe that this medal
will change my life."
Dumitru, defending the title she won in Beijing, was outdone
by the Brazilian who gradually took the ascendancy in the final,
winning with two scoring throws in the final minute.
Menezes, a student appearing in her second Olympics, punched
her fists in the air and leapt into the arms of her coach, who
hails from the same town in a rural, remote part of northern
Brazil.
However, she might never have become Olympic champion at all
if she had not defied her parents and slipped out to judo
training with the help of a neighbour after taking up the sport
when she was nine.
"When I started out my parents believed judo was a sport for
men, not women," she said. "I was able to negotiate with them so
they would let me enjoy my sport if I did not neglect my
studies.
"When I started to travel internationally and my talent
became recognised they stopped opposing me being in judo and it
turned out for much better. And I've always been able to
reconcile sport and study to this very day."
Dumitru, who said she would retire after the Games, had
earlier upset the number one seed and favourite Tomoko Fukumi of
Japan.
Fukumi's disappointing day was completed when Hungary's Eva
Csernoviczki threw her on the mat to win bronze with an ippon,
an automatic winning throw, in extra time.
Csernoviczki had earlier lost consciousness while being
strangled during a bout with Belgium's Charline van Snick in the
quarter-finals, but recovered quickly despite looking a bit
shaky.
"I felt like I was sleeping. I didn't feel good," she told
reporters with a broad smile. "My coach said no problem, now you
have to go and focus on your next fight."
Third seed Van Snick, 21, took the other bronze by defeating
Argentina's Paula Pareto, a bronze winner four years ago, in a
close fight that also went to extra time.
